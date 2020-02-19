YATRA Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Maryland purveyors of doom Yatra have announced they’ll be hitting the road in support of their newly released, second album, Blood Of The Night, that’s out now on STB Records. The tour kicks off this weekend at ShadowFrost Metal Fest in their home state and will continue with dates continuing into the fall.

"We are all very excited to get back on tour! We have some great American festivals coming up over the spring and summer, and a lot of new venues to play, and also returning to some of our favorite spots! See you out there!” - Dana Helmuth (Vocalist)

Dates:

February

22 – Frederick, MD – ShadowFrost Metal Fest

Mar

13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

14 - Richmond, VA - Wonderland

15 - Asheville, NC - Odditorium

16 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

18 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown

19 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ The Far Out

20 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ Spider Room

21 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ The Lost Well

23 - Louisville, KY - Highland Tap

24 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

May

16 - Jewett City, CT - New England Doom Fest

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

23 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

25 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

26 - Denver, CO - 7th Circle

28 - Taos, NM - Monolith on the Mesa

June

1 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star Bar

2 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club

3 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

8 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown BB Room

13 - Athens, GA - Shadebeast Fest

19 - Frederick, MD - Maryland Doom Fest

September

12 – New York, NY – Desertfest

The power trio, made up of Dana Helmuth on vocals and guitar, Maria Geisbert on bass and Sean Lafferty on drums have created one of the most vicious and vile doom records that’s come out in years.

Hot on the heels of their 2019 debut, Death Ritual, Yatra completed four US tours in 2019 alone, including Monolith on the Mesa, Electric Funeral, SXSW, New England Doom Fest, Grim Reefer and Descendants of Crom, as well as a three week European tour including performances for massive audiences at Desertfest Belgium, Hostsabbat, Into the Void and Setalite amongst others. Along the way they’ve shared the stage with Sleep, EyeHateGod, Uada, Torche, Om, Conan, Big Business and Nebula to name a few. Just in the last year.