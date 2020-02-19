YATRA Announce U.S. Tour Dates
February 19, 2020, an hour ago
Maryland purveyors of doom Yatra have announced they’ll be hitting the road in support of their newly released, second album, Blood Of The Night, that’s out now on STB Records. The tour kicks off this weekend at ShadowFrost Metal Fest in their home state and will continue with dates continuing into the fall.
"We are all very excited to get back on tour! We have some great American festivals coming up over the spring and summer, and a lot of new venues to play, and also returning to some of our favorite spots! See you out there!” - Dana Helmuth (Vocalist)
Dates:
February
22 – Frederick, MD – ShadowFrost Metal Fest
Mar
13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
14 - Richmond, VA - Wonderland
15 - Asheville, NC - Odditorium
16 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
18 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown
19 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ The Far Out
20 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ Spider Room
21 - Austin, TX - SXSW @ The Lost Well
23 - Louisville, KY - Highland Tap
24 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
May
16 - Jewett City, CT - New England Doom Fest
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
23 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub
25 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
26 - Denver, CO - 7th Circle
28 - Taos, NM - Monolith on the Mesa
June
1 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Star Bar
2 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club
3 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
8 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown BB Room
13 - Athens, GA - Shadebeast Fest
19 - Frederick, MD - Maryland Doom Fest
September
12 – New York, NY – Desertfest
The power trio, made up of Dana Helmuth on vocals and guitar, Maria Geisbert on bass and Sean Lafferty on drums have created one of the most vicious and vile doom records that’s come out in years.
Hot on the heels of their 2019 debut, Death Ritual, Yatra completed four US tours in 2019 alone, including Monolith on the Mesa, Electric Funeral, SXSW, New England Doom Fest, Grim Reefer and Descendants of Crom, as well as a three week European tour including performances for massive audiences at Desertfest Belgium, Hostsabbat, Into the Void and Setalite amongst others. Along the way they’ve shared the stage with Sleep, EyeHateGod, Uada, Torche, Om, Conan, Big Business and Nebula to name a few. Just in the last year.