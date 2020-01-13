YATRA - Doom Slayers To Release Blood Of The Night Album This Month

Maryland’s monolithic purveyors of doom, Yatra, will release their second album, Blood Of The Night, on January 31 via STB Records. Pre-orders for the album start Friday.

Says the band: “We are extremely proud of the content on Blood Of The Night! We got to play most of these songs for an entire three-week US tour right before going in the studio to record them, which gave us time to really feel out all of the songs which lead to us really finding our grind in all of it. In this album you hear lots of more influences from early death metal, black metal, and traditional heavy metal in general. We are excited for the release!”

The power trio, made up of Dana Helmuth on vocals and guitar, Maria Geisbert on bass and Sean Lafferty on drums have created one of the most vicious and vile doom records that’s come out in years.

Hot on the heels of their 2019 debut, Death Ritual, Yatra completed four US tours in 2019 alone, including Monolith on the Mesa, Electric Funeral, SXSW, New England Doom Fest, Grim Reefer and Descendants of Crom, as well as a three week European tour including performances for massive audiences at Desertfest Belgium, Hostsabbat, Into the Void and Setalite amongst others. Along the way they’ve shared the stage with Sleep, EyeHateGod, Uada, Torche, Om, Conan, Big Business and Nebula to name a few. Just in the last year.

With absolutely no sign of slowing down, the band takes no breathe as they soldier on into 2020 with a new record and plans for another year of relentless touring.