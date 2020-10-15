YAUTJA Sign To Relapse Records; New Album Due In 2021

Relapse Records has announced the signing of Nashville underground trio, Yautja.

Formed in 2010, Yautja has made waves across the metal scene for the past decade. Featuring members of several other musical projects including Thou, Coliseum, Mutilation Rites and more, Yautja amalgamate death metal, hardcore punk, grind and noise rock into a furious sound of their own.

Yautja comment: “The members of Yautja have been fans of Relapse artists and releases since middle school and the label has always been an outlet for discovering new and subversive music for us. We couldn’t be more stoked to share the music we’ve been working on over the past few years through this label.”

Yautja has released two full lengths and a 12" EP as well as a handful of demos and splits through Forcefield Records, Gilead Media and Anti-Corporate Music Inc. to critical acclaim. Known for their pummelling live shows, Yautja has toured with the likes of Revocation, Exhumed, Dropdead, Inter Arma, Cult Leader, Rivers Of Nihil, Black Breath, and more.

In 2020, the band headed to Steve Albini's Electrical Audio in Chicago to document their newest material - engineered by Scott Evans/Antisleep Audio and mastered by Brad Boatright/Audiosiege. 2021 will see the release of a new Yautja full length. More information about this release, and more, will be revealed in the months to come.

Yautja Is:

Kayhan Vaziri - Bass/Vocals

Tyler Coburn - Drums/Vocals

Shibby Poole - Guitars/Vocals

(Photo - Scott Evans)