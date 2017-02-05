YAYLA Release Pas.to.rale Album; Full Stream Available

Pas.to.rale, the fifth full length album from Turkish ambient black metal nihilists, Yayla, is out now via Merdümgiriz Records.

Five years after the last album, one of the heaviest fusions of ambient and metal has returned. The band have departed from the monotonous Yayla sound of the now cult trilogy. Pas.to.rale is very dynamic but more oppressive and hypnotic than before. Razorsharp guitars and velvet bass mixed with full range vocals and epic synths to create poems of nihilism. The lyrics are the continuation of the spiritual journey of the last Blighted album in creating a more decrepit outlook on the absurd.

While there are countless influences from different styles and techniques, the album is surprisingly tight and unified. The album takes many forms with lengthy instrumental tracks, from synth driven string ensemble ambiences to psychedelic guitar tracks to “traditional” black and death metal songs with very unconventional structures fused with synths. The Yayla concept is at its pinnacle in Pas.to.rale with the name of the band and our whole concept of nature based metal music comes to an alchemical home as we delve back into our roots after all these years of adventures as Viranesir and Blighted in an ironic existential absurdity. A tale of dungeon style atmosphere, relentless black metal, nostalgic overdose, musical hypnosis Pas.to.rale is here.

As with all his work on Merdumgiriz Records, Emir Toğrul's grand vision, each copy of Pas.to.rale CD, Tape, t-shirt and patch will be made by hand in the artisanal style. Emir paints the discs, cuts and inserts the prints for the jewel case and jacket, making all non-machined parts from scratch. All current and upcoming merch comes to fans direct from the hand of the creator himself. Get the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Altars In Temple Sewers”

“Everyday Is Death For Us”

“Pandora”

“Funeral”

“Steadfast Chaos”

“Endless Regrets”

“Mantras Of Separation”

“Rats”

“Pastorale”

“They Are Losing You From Me”

