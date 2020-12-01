YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Present New Holiday Single & Lyric Video "Deck And Hull"

Swedish sea dogs, Ye Banished Privateers, return with their unique spin on a classic Christmas chant! With “Deck And Hull”, the collective releases their second holiday single off of their new EP, Drawn And Quartered, along with an animated lyric video.

Ye Banished Privateers are already well known for their singalong hymns and unmistakably folksy tunes, and now explore the less-traveled waters of yuletide tuneage! With a stiff sea breeze, a wink of the eye and a dose of bloody, dark humor, the pirates prepare for the freezing cold of winter with a few more aces up their sleeves: Ye Banished Privateers are starting a call for fans to suggest Christmas songs from all over the world! Head over to their Facebook page to send in your pick and eventually be part of the band’s upcoming project.

Ye Banished Privateers on their new single “Deck And Hull”: “With our song ‘Deck And Hull’, we wanted to really take a swing at the classic candy-coated, happy harmony singing, door-to-door carolers that are so frequent in every American feelgood Christmas movie. We imagine this song being the soundtrack to a bunch of drunken pirates breaking down your door, wrecking your home, stealing all your possessions and pissing in your eggnog. Actually, that's probably what's going to happen to you if you don’t buy the vinyl... So, merry bloody Christmas, haha!”

The two-track EP presents another stunning, adventurous, yet bloody side of Ye Banished Privateers. “Drawn And Quartered” features a dancing, dangling pirate as he experiences a curious macabre Christmas marvel, whilst “Deck And Hull” captivates with a frenetic tavern-like atmosphere and a beguiling female voice meeting raspy pirate chanting. Ye Banished Privateers tug the listener through dreary winter days and prepare them for the most eerily beautiful time of the year.

Drawn And Quartered will be available in the following formats:

- digital

- exclusive 7inch Vinyl in oxblood (strictly limited to 300 copies)

Order the Drawn And Quartered 7" here.

Watch the animated video for “Drawn And Quartered” below: