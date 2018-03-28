YES Announce Cruise To The Edge 2019; Guests Include MIKE PORTNOY, JORDAN RUDESS, STEVE HACKET, FISH, SPOCK'S BEARD And Many More

Details for the sixth annual Cruise To The Edge excursion - prog-rock's premier festival at sea hosted by classic rock icons YES - have been announced.

The 2019 Cruise To The Edge, Proggers of the Caribbean, progressive rock's preeminent fan/artist experience, kicks off its public on sale beginning today (March 28th). Cabins are available at CruiseToTheEdge.com, with prices beginning at $1,299 per person, double occupancy. Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age.

Anchored by prog rock icons, YES, the event features some of the world's greatest prog-rock musical artists. This magical 5-night cruise sails from Tampa, Florida next February 4th - 9th aboard Royal Caribbean's award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two ports of call: Key West, Florida and Cozumel, Mexico.

Joining YES will be Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy and newcomer Riverside, making their long-awaited debut aboard Cruise To The Edge in 2019. Finally, Fish, the respected former lead vocalist of the band Marillion, will be making a rare North American appearance and first on the cruise, performing selections from his old band along with solo material from his illustrious career.

The 2019 lineup will also feature several other iconic newcomers, including: Jordan Rudess from Dream Theater, Pendragon, Gazpacho, Brand X, Marbin, UniKuE, Magic Pie and Alan Hewitt's One Nation.Other esteemed CTTE alumni confirmed to return include: PFM, Frost, Soft Machine, Spock's Beard, Enchant, Airbag, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, Dave Kerzner's In Continuum, District 97, and the David Cross Band. Also, special guest and new Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, John Lodge of The Moody Blues will be making his encore appearance with his 10,000 Light Years Band, playing solo material and Moody Blues favorites. Finally, UK journalist and YES historian, Jon Kirkman, will emcee and moderate the cruise.

Beyond the sun, fun and exquisite dining, there will be Artist/Cruiser Photo Experiences, Q&A Sessions, Special Theme Nights and other events designed to optimize the Artist/Fan Experience. This year will once again feature the unparalleled CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam (guests are invited to play with a headline act), Artist's Choice (featuring fans and Prog legends performing together), The Main Event (where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians), and Overtime Jam (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam). For more info on the CTTE Late Night Live, please visit ctte-grid.com.

Royal Caribbean's Brilliance Of The Seas, combines acres of glass enclosing a nine-story central atrium, elevators facing the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. Passengers can enjoy the tranquil Solarium pool, recharge at VitalitySM Spa, or reach new heights climbing Royal Caribbean's signature rock-climbing wall. When the sun goes down, the night heats up with epic Prog Performances on stages throughout the vessel. Combined with some of the best food and service afloat, Cruise To The Edge is truly the greatest Prog Rock Show on Earth and is a can't-miss event for Prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)