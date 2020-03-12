YES Cancel Upcoming US Shows, Cruise To The Edge Appearance Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

It isn't a surprise to learn that prog rock veterans YES have decided to cancel upcoming US shows (March 19th - 25th) with the Alan Parsons Live Project, as well as their Cruise To The Edge appearance, due to coronavirus fears. Guitarist Steve Howe issued the following statement regarding the decision:

"Although YES performs with the spirit that 'the show must go on,' we've reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming U.S. dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th Cruise To The Edge. We are full of regret, as we've been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement.

Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control. Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It's become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Drummer Alan White released the following statement:

"Much to our disappointment but with an abundance of consideration and caution, YES has cancelled its performances in the Southeast this spring and withdrawn from the shows on Cruise To The Edge for reasons beyond our control. We will genuinely miss our fans/friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. Gigi (Alan's wife) and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone. We sincerely hope that all involved will realize the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors."

