YES Featuring JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN Announce Special Intimate Show At L.A.'s Whisky A Go Go; Tickets Pegged At 1971 Prices, Only $2 Each!

YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman are proud to announce a special show that will kick off their 2018 US tour at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, on August 26th. This intimate venue has been selected to celebrate YES’ first headline show there in November 1971, so tickets will be available at ’71 prices - only $2 each!

As the music industry takes a stand against second ticketing, the legendary band will be doing their best to combat scalpers and make sure that tickets get into the hands of actual YES fans and not intermediaries, by making them available only at the door on the day of the show and for cash only. KLOS will be sponsoring the show (along with a concert three nights later at the Greek Theatre), with the slogan “Say yes to YES on KLOS.” This will be a unique opportunity to see the band up close and personal in a club setting before they move onto much larger venues for the remainder of the tour.

“I can remember playing the Whisky as though it was yesterday,” recalls Jon Anderson. “It was such an important happening for the YES band. We were still very new to the USA, but I felt so connected to America for some reason...the stage, the setting, the atmosphere was so exciting. We played 5 nights, and each night the crowds got bigger and more excited, so did we, we played our hearts out, the reaction was amazing to say the least. I felt at last we are making it in this wild and wonderful rock 'n' roll business, and I just loved every minute. I'm sure I will feel the same when we play at the Whisky again in August… 2018 wow! Who would have believed it?”

“I remember the shows so well,” remembers Rick Wakeman. “I think we did either 3 or 5 days. There was no room on the stage for my keyboards, so they put planks of wood over the door entrance and I played there. It was my very first trip to America and I loved it.”

“Having lived in LA for around 40 years, the Whisky is an important landmark,” adds Trevor Rabin. “My native Los Angeles son has played there often. This will be my first time. It’s going to be wild. Only in LA!”

The most successful prog rock group of all time, Yes, was co-founded by Jon Anderson and the late Chris Squire in 1968 and went on to sell millions of units with releases such as Fragile, Close To The Edge and 90125, as well as embarking on several record-breaking world tours.

While Rick is associated with the '70s "prog era" of the band (which saw YES become a worldwide stadium headliner) and Trevor associated with the '80s "pop era" of the band (which furthered the band's popularity - including the band's biggest chart success), Jon is the bridge between both factions (as he was a member of both eras).

The touring band lineup is completed by two extraordinary musicians - Lee Pomeroy on bass and Louis Molino III on drums - who help to ensure that YES’ immaculate artistic legacy remains intact.

The worldwide tour with YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman is being produced by renowned concert promoter Larry Magid, who with over 17,000 concerts and live events (and still counting) to his credit, is considered an architect and leader of the modern concert business.

Tour dates:

August

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky a Go Go

27 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey’s By The Bay

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Resort & Casino

3 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

5 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

7 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia

8 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

9 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

On September 7th, Eagle Vision will release YES - 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 3LP. Watch a video trailer below.

In 2016, Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman combined their incredible talents and the heritage of Yes to take to the road for a series of concerts celebrating the band’s musical legacy from the seventies to the nineties. YES, featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman brought their live show to the UK in early 2017, including this sell-out performance, captured live at the Manchester Apollo.

With a setlist embracing the spectrum of their career, including classics “Roundabout,” “Owner Of A Lonely Heart,” “And You And I,” “Hold On,” “Heart Of The Sunrise,” “Rhythm Of Love,” “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Awaken” and many more, the band were on superb form. Wakeman’s keyboard sorcery wove its spell alongside Rabin’s masterly guitar skills and founding member Jon Anderson’s unique vocal and lyrical prowess to create a special night of musical alchemy for their fans. This glorious show captures the true, enduring nature of this ever-powerful band.

Grammy Award winners YES have sold more than 35 million albums and have been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Tracklisting:

Orchestral arr. "Perpetual Change" (Rabin) / "Cinema" (Rabin/Kaye/Squire/White) / "Perpetual Change" (Anderson/Squire)

"Hold On" (Rabin/Anderson/Squire)

"I've Seen All Good People": (i) "Your Move" (ii) "All Good People" (Anderson/Squire)

"Lift Me Up" (Rabin/Squire)

"And You & I" (i) "Cord Of Life" (ii) "Eclipse" (iii) "The Preacher, The Teacher" (iv) "Apocalypse" (Anderson/Bruford/Howe/Squire

"Rhythm Of Love" (Rabin/Anderson/Kaye/Squire/White)

"Heart Of The Sunrise" (Anderson/Bruford/Squire)

(CD Disc 2)

"Changes" (Rabin/Anderson/White)

"Long Distance Runaround" (Anderson) / "The Fish" (Schindleria Praematurus) (Squire)

"Orchestral Shade" (Rabin) / "Awaken" (Anderson/Howe)

"Make It Easy" (Rabin) / "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" (Rabin/Anderson/Howe/Squire)

"Roundabout" (Anderson/Howe)

Lineup:

Jon Anderson (vocals, guitar, harp); Trevor Rabin (guitar, vocals); Rick Wakeman (keyboards)

With Lee Pomeroy (bass) and Lou Molino III (drums)

Audio Mixed By: Paul Linford and Trevor Rabin