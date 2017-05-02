YES, MARILLION, STEVE HACKETT, MIKE PORTNOY & DEREK SHERINIAN, SAGA And More - Cruise To The Edge 2018 Details Revealed; Video Trailer

Details for the fifth annual Cruise To The Edge excursion - prog-rock's largest festival at sea hosted by classic rock icons YES - have been announced.

Featuring some of the world's greatest prog-rock musical artists, the 5-night cruise out of Tampa, FL next February 3rd - 8th, will return aboard Royal Caribbean's award-winning Brilliance Of The Seas, visiting two new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. As in past years, an optional pre-cruise party (complimentary to cruisers) will be hosted in Tampa on the evening of Friday, February 2nd (details TBA).

This full-ship cruise charter goes on sale tomorrow (May 3rd) with cabin prices starting at $1,249 per person (double occupancy). In addition, passengers traveling from outside the US may receive up to a $200 credit per cabin with the International Airpass Credit. Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com.

Iconic prog-rock artists and cruise headliners YES, Marillion, Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy & Derek Sherinian, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy (honouring the magic of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake) and Marin Barre (of Jethro Tull) will perform multiple sets. Other esteemed performers confirmed include: Saga, Anathema, Gong, Haken, Glass Hammer, Adrian Belew Power Trio, Lifesigns, Knifeworld, Stick Men with special guest violinist David Cross, Sound Of Contact, Moon Safari, IO Earth, Bad Dreams, Thank You Scientist and Baraka. In addition, UK journalist and preeminent YES expert, Jon Kirkman, will host the cruise. Watch the CTTE 2018 lineup video trailer below.

Beyond the sun, fun and exquisite dining, there will be Artist/Cruiser Photo Experiences, Q&A Sessions, Special Theme Nights and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year will once again feature the unprecedented CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam, where you could be invited to play with a with a headline act; Artist's Choice, featuring fans and Prog legends performing together; The Main Event, where it's your choice to shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians and Overtime Jam, where a song of your choosing could be featured in a late-night jam.

Royal Caribbean's Brilliance Of The Seas, combines acres of glass enclosing a nine-story central atrium, elevators facing the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. Passengers can enjoy the tranquil Solarium pool, recharge at VitalitySM Spa, or reach new heights climbing Royal Caribbean's signature rock-climbing wall. When the sun goes down, the night heats up with epic Prog Performances on stages throughout the vessel. Combined with some of the best food and service afloat, Cruise To The Edge is a can't-miss event for Prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

(YES photo - Glenn Gottlieb)