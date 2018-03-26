YES Reveal Details For 50th Anniversary North American Tour

YES, one of the biggest bands in prog rock history and true pioneers of the genre, have revealed the dates and details for this summer's 50th Anniversary North American tour titled #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years Of YES.

Tickets for the 30-plus date outing, which kicks off June 5th and 6th with a two-night engagement at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL, will go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, March 30th or Saturday, March 31st, with select shows going on sale in early April. A handful of additional dates will be announced soon.

"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," shares guitarist Steve Howe. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of YES."



"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," says drummer Alan White. "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to YES, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"

"Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor," adds Geoff Downes (keys). "It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of YES since 1968, always pushing the boundaries. Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary [on this year's Cruise to the Edge] was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour."

During this summer's Evening With YES shows, YES - Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015) - will perform a special classic hits concert to commemorate the landmark occasion.

The cross-country trek will take the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees to Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles (June 19th at the Ford Theater), San Jose, Detroit, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Boston, Staten Island, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Orlando, among many other cities, before wrapping July 28th in Atlanta. See below for full list of tour dates and go to yesworld.com for ticketing information.

Tour dates:

June

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

8 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Ballroom

10 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

13 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena

14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

16 - Bakersfield, CA - Spectrum Amphitheater

17 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theatre

20 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

22 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino Hall

23 - Laughlin, NV - Edgewater Hotel & Casino

24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort & Casino

28 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

30 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

7 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino

15 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

17 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

18 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

23 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)