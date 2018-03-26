YES Reveal Details For 50th Anniversary North American Tour
March 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
YES, one of the biggest bands in prog rock history and true pioneers of the genre, have revealed the dates and details for this summer's 50th Anniversary North American tour titled #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years Of YES.
Tickets for the 30-plus date outing, which kicks off June 5th and 6th with a two-night engagement at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL, will go on sale to the public beginning this Friday, March 30th or Saturday, March 31st, with select shows going on sale in early April. A handful of additional dates will be announced soon.
"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," shares guitarist Steve Howe. "We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of YES."
"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," says drummer Alan White. "Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to YES, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory. I'm so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!"
"Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor," adds Geoff Downes (keys). "It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of YES since 1968, always pushing the boundaries. Playing on stage with founder member Tony Kaye to launch the 50th anniversary [on this year's Cruise to the Edge] was a wonderful experience for the band and our fans, to whom we dedicate this special tour."
During this summer's Evening With YES shows, YES - Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015) - will perform a special classic hits concert to commemorate the landmark occasion.
The cross-country trek will take the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees to Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles (June 19th at the Ford Theater), San Jose, Detroit, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Boston, Staten Island, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Orlando, among many other cities, before wrapping July 28th in Atlanta. See below for full list of tour dates and go to yesworld.com for ticketing information.
Tour dates:
June
5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
8 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Ballroom
10 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
13 - Boise, ID - CenturyLink Arena
14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
16 - Bakersfield, CA - Spectrum Amphitheater
17 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theatre
20 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
22 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino Hall
23 - Laughlin, NV - Edgewater Hotel & Casino
24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort & Casino
28 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
30 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
July
2 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
7 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
10 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino
15 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
17 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley
18 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
23 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
28 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
(Photo - Glenn Gottlieb)