YES Reveal Special Plans For Golden Anniversary; Founding Member TONY KAYE Joins Tour; The STEVEN WILSON Remixes Vinyl Set Due In June

As YES gear up for their North American summer tour celebrating the band's landmark Golden Anniversary, the prog rock pioneers have started to reveal exciting plans in store for the year, including special tour guests, five-album vinyl set and a US fan convention. Their 50th Anniversary not only celebrates the musical contributions of YES but also embraces their intellectual and sophisticated fan base who have been an integral part of the band's journey.

To start, it has been announced that founding member/Grammy winner/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tony Kaye (keyboards; 1968-1971 and 1983-1995) will be joining Steve Howe (guitar since 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes (keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood (guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015) as a special guest for this summer's entire 35-date tour, billed as #YES50: Celebrating 50 Years of YES.

The #YES50 cross-country "Evening with YES" trek kicks off June 5th and 6th with a two-night engagement at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL and will take the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees to Kansas City, Denver, Los Angeles (June 19th at the Ford Theater), San Jose, Detroit, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Boston, Staten Island, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and Orlando, among many other cities, before wrapping July 28th in Atlanta. See below for full list of tour dates and go to yesworld.com for ticketing information, including VIP and meet & greet package options.

In addition, famed artist Roger Dean, who has designed countless album covers and logos licensed exclusively for YES, will be appearing at select dates throughout the tour, showcasing special tour prints at the merch table. Among the prints on sale during the tour will be the remaining few of a special limited edition of Relayer, plus other classic YES designs and logos.

While the band is in Philadelphia for back-to-back shows at The Fillmore, the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers US fan convention is set to take place Saturday, July 21st at The Foundry. Various YES alumni, including Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin, will be performing at the event, which will also include a Q&A with YES, among other activities.

On June 29th, Warner Music will release YES: The Steven Wilson Remixes, a five-album vinyl set featuring Steven Wilson's remixes of five classic YES studio albums: The Yes Album (1971), Fragile (1971), Close To The Edge (1972), the double album Tales From Topographic Oceans (1973) and Relayer (1974). Each album features remixed audio by Steven Wilson, released on vinyl for the first time, and artwork created specifically for the set by Roger Dean, with new cover art for Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans and reworked art by Dean for the remaining three covers.

Catch the #YES50 summer tour in the following markets:

June

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

6 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

8 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Ballroom

10 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

13 - Boise, ID - Century Link Arena

14 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

16 - Bakersfield, CA - Spectrum Amphitheater

17 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theatre

20 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

22 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Casino Hall

23 - Laughlin, NV - Edgewater Hotel & Casino

24 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort & Casino

28 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

30 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

July

2 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

6 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

7 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

11 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

13 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino

15 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

17 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

18 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

23 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

24 - Richmond, VA - Classic Amphitheatre

26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

27 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

