YES Singer JON ANDERSON Releases "Go Screw Yourself" (Election Edit); Video

Jon Anderson (YES) has released the video below, "Go Screw Yourself" (Election Edit), along with the following message:

"Wrote this song after the horrific school shootings at Sandy Hook... and more... just breaks your heart when nothing gets done... Gun laws be dammed... same with priests screwing children in the name of WHAT!!!.... then hiding it all away!!!

"So now is the perfect time for the song to be heard and seen... we are at a breaking point with a mad man in charge of this amazing country... we must change our being to help the world heal... and yes I said Fuckers!!! So what!!!... 'make love not war'... John Lennon... peace and love always." - Jon