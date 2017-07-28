YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Confirms Next American Leg Of World On Fire Tour, "Two Very Exciting Announcements"
July 28, 2017, 33 minutes ago
"Wow! We’ve had an extremely busy and successful year filled with sold-out shows and lots of excitement, and there’s still so much more to come," says Yngwie Malmsteen. "Next week, I’ll be playing my first UK show in almost a decade at the o2 Forum Kentish Town in London for one night only, and from there I’ll be heading to Sweden to headline the massive Skögsrojet festival. After that, I’ll be gearing up to hit the road for the next American leg of my World On Fire tour. Due to unprecedented popular demand and sold out shows, I’m really excited to be heading out on this second leg."
"I also have two very exciting announcements on the way that I can’t quite talk about yet - one of them with a major equipment company, and the other an amazing collectible beyond description. These have been in the works for quite some time now, but in the coming months we’ll finally be able to reveal them.
Below you’ll find a list of my upcoming tour dates. I hope to see you guys there soon! God bless."
Yngwie Malmsteen Tour Dates:
August
2 - London, England - o2 Forum Kentish Town
4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skögsrojet Festival
October
20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
21 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre
22 - Hazard, KY - Forum Theatre
25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
27 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
29 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
November
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
2 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
3 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theatre
4 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center
6 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage Theater
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
8 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theatre
9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center
12 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts