YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Streaming All Tracks From Blue Lightning Album; Includes JIMI HENDRIX, DEEP PURPLE, ZZ TOP Covers

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has released his new album, Blue Lightning, via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. All songs from the album are available for streaming below. The album is available on CD, Lightning Blue Marble 2LP (webshop exclusive) and Ltd Edition CD Box Set. Order here.

Blue Lightning tracklisting:

"Blue Lightning"

"Foxey Lady" (Jimi Hendrix)

"Demon’s Eye" (Deep Purple)

"1911 Strut"

"Blue Jean Blues" (ZZ Top)

"Purple Haze" (Jimi Hendrix)

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" (The Beatles)

"Sun’s Up Top’s Down"

"Peace, Please"

"Paint It Black" (Rolling Stones)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Forever Man" (Eric Clapton)

"Blue Lightning" lyric video:

"Foxey Lady":

"Demon's Eye":

"1911 Strut":

"Blue Jean Blues:

"Purple Haze":

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps":

"Sun’s Up Top’s Down" lyric video:

"Peace, Peace":

"Paint It Black":

"Smoke On The Water:

"Forever Man":