YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Talks GENERATION AXE Tour With STEVE VAI, ZAKK WYLDE, NUNO BETTENCOURT And TOSIN ABASI - "It's Really A Test Of Discipline; I Loved It"

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen recently dropped by The Eddie Trunk Podcast to discuss his new blues album, Blue Lightning, as well as how often he plays when he's home, the Monster of Rock Cruise pre-show, choosing his live set list, and much more. Check it out here.

An excerpt from the conversation is available below.

Eddie: You just did the latest run of the Generation Axe tour. How was that for you being out with all those guys again?

Malmsteen: "That was awesome, every time it was a great time. This last time, we threw some ensemble stuff together even better than before. We did 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with guitars, just really, really cool. That's definitely... it's really a test of discipline as well. I have to be on exactly at one time and off at another time. Normally, I do the soundcheck for however long I want it, but for this... it's a good thing, though. Loved it."

Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi, collectively Generation Axe, have released The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) via earMUSIC / Edel. Find a full album preview below.

Vai recently spoke with Total Guitar Magazine about the tour and the Generation Axe tour and the release. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

TGM: For many fans, hearing you and Yngwie Malmsteen pair up for "Black Star" feels like history in the making...

Vai: “This was something I’d been dying to do for decades and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. It was one of my highlights from each night. Yngwie is a very accomplished and supreme musician. He has incredible ears and I don’t know if he’s shared his ear with another guitar player in the past like he did on this. We’ve been very close for many years, friends for like 30 years. We’ve always respected each other. When we did the G3 tour, we bonded more and became buddies - that’s when we became really good friends. That’s important, because it allows the vulnerability of opening yourself up in your playing.

When I listen back to that recording of 'Black Star', I marvel at how we’re playing off each other and every sentence is spoken together. It’s quite remarkable. I was thinking maybe this is just me thinking this because I’m involved and hear it as metal poetry… but it sounds like a lot of other people get it, too.”

TGM: The way you play off each other near the end, bringing the dynamics right down, is incredibly light and delicate...

Vai: “That delicate part of 'Black Star' requires two people to be connected in a musically intimate way. There’s vulnerability and opening that allows the space for each of us to contribute. It’s like having a great conversation with somebody. That’s how you get the good stuff! There’s no reason to compete in his mind. There’s no threat, and I think that’s necessary in order to go into the deeper realms of listening and responding. Nobody does what he does and that’s a beautiful place to be. That’s the way I feel in my mind and that’s the way everybody should feel... nobody can do you better.”

Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) will be released as a CD Digipak, Limited coloured 2LP+Download and Digital. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

Album preview:

"Highway Star":

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":