YOB Share Amoeba Green Room Session (Video); North American Tour Kicks Off On Tuesday
March 21, 2019, 13 minutes ago
YOB, who kick off a new round of North American tour dates on Tuesday, share a recently taped Amoeba Green Room session. Watch below.
The session was filmed during the band’s previous national tour and features the songs “The Lie That Is Sin”, “Breathing From The Shallows,” and “Our Raw Heart”, the title track from the band’s 2018 album.
Tickets for the tour, as well, as exclusive ticket and merch bundles, are on-sale now. The bundles, which can be found at yobislove.com, include an entry ticket, an exclusive t-shirt as well as the option of vinyl or CD versions of Our Raw Heart.
Tour dates (with Voivod and Amenra except where noted):
March
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups (Sold Out)
29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
April
2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s (Sold Out)
3 - Boston, MA - Royale
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
9 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse
13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red +
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick + (Sold Out)
* - no Voivod
+ - YOB only