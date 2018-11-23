ZAKK WYLDE - "It's Not Fans, We Have Fams"

Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath) is the featured guest on the 100th episode of the Fueled By Death Cast, which can be seen below. Filmed on location at The Black Vatican, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

FBDC: When did you start playing guitar solos in the crowd?

Zakk Wylde: "Oh that's when downloading and everything like that started happening and you have to find other forms of how to make money. Cause the record business has changed, so you either roll with the water. I mean that's how you go. The stream of the water's going this way, let's go that way. Taking drink orders and getting tips when I go out there. That's another source of income. So I can help... this way I can help the fellows in Black Label when we have per diem checks and stuff like that. So the money goes right back in to... you know, you invest in yourself. So it seems to work out well and you go out there and you meet people and they're all great people and so you go out there, you take their drink orders and they're great people. They tip well and everything like that and everybody has a good time."

FBDC: And you're crazy good with fans. You always do the chapter pictures with everybody.

Zakk Wylde: "Well it's not fans, we have fams. It's the Black Label family of doom or the Zakk Sabbath family or the Ozzy family o'doom. Not only that, but I mean between all the meet and greets, I mean with Black Label I've known people now with Black Label for over 20 years. 20 years since we started Black Label. And you know when they've had kids and now their kids are like 19 years old."

FBDC: Was there an influence to be so close to your fans? Was there something that pushed you in that direction?

Zakk Wylde: "No, you just be nice to people. I mean, if somebody says, 'Hey, can I get a picture with you?' You're hanging out... I'll be sitting and going to get something to eat and it's just like, 'Hey Zakk, will you take a picture?' And it's like yeah, no problem man, it'll take two seconds. I don't know. You just don't be a tool bag."

Zakk Wylde will rejoin Ozzy Osbourne on The No More Tours 2 Tour on January 30, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. For a full list of show dates, visit this location.