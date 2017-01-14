ZAKK WYLDE Launches “Lost Prayer” Video

Guitar icon Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) has launched his latest video from the album, Book of Shadows II. Directed by long-time collaborator Justin Reich, it's the second video installment we've seen from Zakk from BOSII. Check out “Lost Prayer” below:





Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band / super group featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age), recently announced three Southern California shows in early 2017 - Thursday, January 19th at Brick by Brick in San Diego, CA , Friday, January 20th at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, CA and The Grove in Anaheim, CA.

Tickets for the shows can be found at this location.







Wylde will also be taking part in the Experience Hendrix tour for the third consecutive year along with Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Johnson, and more.



