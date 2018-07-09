ZAKK WYLDE On Working Again With OZZY OSBOURNE - "It's A Miracle Any Work Ever Gets Done... Everybody's Crying Laughing All The Time"; Video

Martin TheSwedishLad sat down with Zakk Wylde, lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of their show on the Festival Stage at Sweden Rock Festival to talk about the ongoing tour, what it’s like to hang out with Ozzy Osbourne and how he saw his life turning out from growing up in New Jersey. Watch below:

The second annual Fear The Riff Expo will be coming to Brooklyn on August 11th. Gearheads, effects aficionados and fans who want to meet their heroes alike will enjoy the event, happening at the Brooklyn Expo Center from 10 AM through 6 PM.

The Guitar industry is in the midst of a true renaissance. A surge of innovative boutique and small batch crafters have carved out an exceptional market for true tone seekers and gear heads. Fear The Riff is proud to have assembled the best in boutique guitar effects, amps and accessories in the country's greatest city, New York. For one day, 60-plus vendors will converge upon Brooklyn's Expo Center to demo their latest creations to industry, press and of course music fans from all over. Fear The Riff Expo is the perfect environment for makers to network, get exposure for their latest creations and sell inventory on-site directly to the public.

Fear The Riff Expo will feature many artist showcasing their endorsed product including Zakk Wylde, who will be on site showcasing his brand Wylde Audio while meeting fans and doing a signing session. Zakk will be doing his Meet & Greet from 12:15 to 1:30 PM.

Fear The Riff Expo has put together a leading line-up of both emerging and established companies. Vendors like Ernie Ball, Seymour Duncan, Marshall Amps, Roland, PRS Guitars and Boss will be a part of the show. Along with trailblazing pioneers like Jim Dunlop, to boutique mainstays like Champion Leccy, Line 6, Pigtronix and many others.

Fear The Riff is the ultimate destination for musicians, gear lovers, sound enthusiast and rock and roll thrill seekers.

Sam Ash will also have a "used gear" buy back station set up on-site! Attendees can trade in old and used pedals for cash making new additions to their arsenal possible.

While you are satisfying your craving for gear, you will also be able to enjoy craft beers, specialty cocktails and award winning BBQ from a TX Pit Master.

Event Details:

The 2nd Annual Fear The Riff Effects, Pedals and Gear Expo

Date: Saturday, August 11th

Venue: Brooklyn Expo Center | 79 Franklin St. | Brooklyn, NY 11222

Tickets: here

GA - $10 | Beer & BBQ Ticket - $40

Time: 10 AM - 6 PM