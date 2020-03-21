ZAKK WYLDE Pays Tribute To RANDY RHOADS On The 38th Anniversary Of His Death (Video)

Guitar lord Zakk Wylde - best known as Ozzy Osbourne's right hand man - posted a short tribute to guitar legend Randy Rhoads on the anniversary of his death (March 19th). Check out Zakk's shred through "Diary Of A Madman" below.

Rhoads died on March 19th, 1982 in a plane crash Leesburg, FL while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne. He was 25 years old. He recorded two albums with Ozzy: Blizzard Of Ozz (1980) and Diary Of A Madman (1981)