March 21, 2020, an hour ago

ZAKK WYLDE Pays Tribute To RANDY RHOADS On The 38th Anniversary Of His Death (Video)

Guitar lord Zakk Wylde - best known as Ozzy Osbourne's right hand man - posted a short tribute to guitar legend Randy Rhoads on the anniversary of his death (March 19th). Check out Zakk's shred through "Diary Of A Madman" below.

Rhoads died on March 19th, 1982 in a plane crash Leesburg, FL while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne. He was 25 years old. He recorded two albums with Ozzy: Blizzard Of Ozz (1980) and Diary Of A Madman (1981) 



