ZAKK WYLDE Recalls First Joining OZZY’s Band – “That’s When My Drinking Problem Began”

Ozzy Osbourne/Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde was interviewed on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show and one of the topics included Wylde first joining Osbourne’s band.

"I was 19 — right before I turned 20. That's when my drinking problem began. I drank until then, and then it was just double-fisting from that point on. When I first started with (Ozzy), I remember Sharon (Osbourne), who I lovingly refer to as Mom, because she's been, like, my mom since I was 19 years old , she called (Zakk's wife) Barbaranne up and goes, 'Excuse me, Barbaranne...' I would be the only one that would hang out with Ozz, because everyone else was, like, 'I don't want to get stuck in the web and get, you know, canned over here because I'm the one enabling him.' But I would always hang out with him, because I was just like, 'Man, how come nobody wants to hang out with Ozzy?' Then they go, 'Jackass, you must be a rookie, and you have no idea what's going on around here.' So anyway, I'd hang out with [Ozzy] all the time and we'd be drinking, but the whole thing is, she'd go, 'Barbaranne, does Zakk have a drinking problem?' [Barb] goes, 'Oh, no, no. He drinks milk.' (Sharon) goes, 'Not anymore, he doesn't.' A lot of my friends went to college, and I went to Ozzy Osbourne University, which was like 'Animal House' on steroids."

Black Label Society has debuted a brand new track titled "All That Once Shined" from their brand new LP, Grimmest Hits, due out next year. A lyric video for the song can be found below.

The single is the second song the band has made available to the public. Just last month the band released a “Room Of Nightmares” music video, seen below. Both "All That Once Shined" and "Room of Nightmares" are available as iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes now will receive both songs as an instant download.

Black Label Society will release their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). The new effort will be the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

Tracklisting:

“Trampled Down Below”

“Seasons Of Falter”

“The Betrayal”

“All That Once Shined”

“The Only Words”

“Room Of Nightmares”

“A Love Unreal”

“Disbelief”

“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”

“Illusions Of Peace”

“Bury Your Sorrow”

“Nothing Left To Say”

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

Black Label Society have announced a hefty batch of North American tour dates spanning coast to coast in support of Grimmest Hits. Support will come from legends Corrosion Of Conformity on all dates. Select tour dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.

December

29 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel &Casino

30 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

31 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s Nightclub

January

2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

8 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

13 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

14 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

17 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

18 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

20 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

February

1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage

9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place

17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

* Eyehategod - December 29 - January 20

* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9

* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27

Black Label Society is:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums

(Photo - Justin Reich)