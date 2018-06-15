ZAKK WYLDE Recalls The First Time He Heard BLACK SABBATH - "I Was Beyond Terrified"; Video

Backstage at Download Festival, Zakk Wylde told Johnny Doom about his first experience listening to Black Sabbath, why he's come back to Ozzy Osbourne, and how he wrote an album in 20 days. Watch below:

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August

17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.