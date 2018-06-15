ZAKK WYLDE Recalls The First Time He Heard BLACK SABBATH - "I Was Beyond Terrified"; Video

June 15, 2018, 2 hours ago

Backstage at Download Festival, Zakk Wylde told Johnny Doom about his first experience listening to Black Sabbath, why he's come back to Ozzy Osbourne, and how he wrote an album in 20 days. Watch below:

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August
17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Get tickets here.

Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.



