ZAKK WYLDE’s ZAKK SABBATH Announce New US Tour Dates; Trailer Video Streaming
February 1, 2017, 11 minutes ago
Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will embark on their first ever US headline tour May 19th - June 10th.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 4th at ZakkSabbath.live, and VIP upgrade packages will be available on Monday February 6th at the same location.
Support will come from Beastmaker (Rise Above Records) whose new album, Inside The Skull, will be released on May 26th.
Tour dates:
May
19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
20 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q*
21 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range*
23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*
28 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
June
2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
4 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
6 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s
* - No Beastmaker