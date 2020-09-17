Zakk Wylde’s ZAKK SABBATH Enter Charts With BLACK SABBATH Tribute Album Vertigo

Vertigo, the Black Sabbath tribute album by Zakk Sabbath featuring legendary guitarist & vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) has entered charts around the globe in the first week after its release on September 4. Magnetic Eye Records congratulate Zakk Sabbath for this well deserved sucess from the bottom of their hearts.

Jadd Shickler comments: "When the guys from Zakk Sabbath came to us with the idea to commemorate Black Sabbath's 50th anniversary by re-creating the first album from start to finish but limiting it to just 500 copies with no digital release, we were enthusiastic, supportive, but also a little bummed that a lot of metal fans would probably miss out on something really special with it being so limited", reveals the label director. "We were beyond stoked when Zakk, Blasko and Joey changed their minds and we were able to present this record as a worldwide release, and based on the chart positions we're now seeing in Germany, France, and the USA, it seems like the world of metal fans agrees! 'Vertigo' is an amazing tribute to the originators of metal and doom, and it's exactly the kind of record that validates our existence as a label and fulfills us as heavy music fans."

Chart Entries:

US

#3 Top New Artist Albums

#5 Hard Music Albums

#5 Internet Albums

#7 Current Rock Albums

#14 Emerging Artist Albums

#15 Heatseekers

#23 Tastemakers Albums

#21 Current Album Sales

#27 Billboard Top Albums

#37 Top Vinyl Albums



Germany

#3 Top 100 Album Charts

#3 Midweek Album Charts

UK

#9 Top 40 Rock/Metal Chart

#34 Top 100 Independent Chart



France

#1 Metal Album Charts

#157 French National Charts

Switzerland

#29 Album Top 100

Belgium

#146 Album Charts

Tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"The Wizard"

"Wasp" / "Behind The Wall Of Sleep" / "N.I.B"

"Wicked World"

"A Bit Of Finger" / "Sleeping Village" / "Warning"

"The Wizard":

"Black Sabbath":

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)