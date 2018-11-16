ZAUM Joins Listenable Records

Canada-based mantra doom act Zaum has signed a multi-album deal with Listenable Records.

Zaum is a passage toward the dark realizations of the old world; a monolithic, doomy mantra-based meditative experience forged by bass and drums interwoven with sitar, woodwind, string, and synth textures. Based in New Brunswick, observers experience a tranquil resonance whereby the astral and physical planes can coexist and be understood from a natural perspective.

Zaum's most recent full-length musical chapter, Eidolon, was released in October of 2016 via I Hate Records. In their few years as an active, touring band Zaum has performed over two-hundred shows including support stints for Voivod, Cauldron, Mars Red Sky, and Bison as well as showcases at Roadburn, Haywire Festival, and Incubate.

Zaum is currently composing new material for their next full-length, slated for a spring 2019 release via Listenable.

(Photo by Pierre Morin)