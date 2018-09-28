ZEALOTRY To Release At The Nexus Of All Stillborn Worlds In December

Two years after their last full-length, Zealotry are back with their newest offering - and first with Unspeakable Axe Records - titled At The Nexus Of All Stillborn Worlds. The album will be released on December 7th. A promo video for the album's title track can be seen below:

This is progressive death metal at its most uncompromising; dense with intricate riffs, elaborate bass lines, mind-melting lead guitar work and more. Clean choral vocals add a Timeghoul-ish aspect to certain songs; in other places, bewildering effects occasionally will warp a track into an aural acid trip. Elaborate structures occasionally peel back to reveal a Chasm-inspired melodic development.

Featuring a member of Chthe'ilist and influenced by a broad palette of death metal explorers including At The Gates, Obliveon, Brutality, and Atheist, At The Nexus Of Stillborn Worlds is a dizzying new peak in Zealotry's 13-year history. Experience eight tracks and nearly 43 minutes of some of the most dense and rewarding music death metal has to offer, on CD, cassette and digital platforms from Unspeakable Axe Records. Look for pre-orders to be available next week.

Tracklisting:

"At The Nexus Of All Stillborn Worlds"

"Accursed"

"Lethe's Shroud"

"Primus Venatoris"

"The Hole"

"Universal Deceit"

"The Sky Bleeds Nightmares"

"Irredeemable"

For further details, visit Zealotry on Facebook.