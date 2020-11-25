ZETRO Vs. DUKES - EXODUS Singers Join Forces For Pay-Per-View Interview Event; Video Trailer

Grey Haven Media has announced a pay-per-view event featuring the world premier of Rob Dukes' interview with Steve "Zetro" Souza, streaming on Saturday, December 26 at 12 AM, PT

"You won't want to miss the first of its kind interview! Rob Dukes drops in Zetro's Toxic Vault for a +1hr discussion. This is raw and uncensored with no stone left unturned. Answers to the ultimate questions of life, the universe and everything. Well, maybe not but it will be entertaining and of course all things metal! Grab a drink, smoke, settle in and get this on your TV for the ultimate in viewing pleasure!"

* 1080 HD multi camera / color corrected / pro audio.

* This will be available to watch for 48hrs.

* This is not LIVE but pre recorded.

* Send questions to GreyHavenMedia@gmail.com

