ZFG Featuring Sons Of TOTO Members To Tour Europe This Summer In Support Of "Special" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Serendipitous is an adjective that describes accidentally being in the right place at the right time, like bumping into a good friend in some unusual location, or finding a hundred dollar bill on the ground. The word could also be used well in describing the inception of the band ZFG. Within its ranks you'll find seasoned songwriters and performers of which you may be familiar, but sometimes the sum of the parts is beyond expectations and lends itself to being genre defining.

“You guys are better musicians than KISS will ever be and you sound like you could be the next Queen.” - Gene Simmons

Based in Los Angeles, ZFG consists of Trev Lukather (son of legendary guitarist Steve Lukather and founding member of Toto), bassist Sam Porcaro (son of original bassist for Toto, Mike Porcaro), drummer Josh Devine of One Direction, and stellar vocalist Jules Galli.

The members were close friends in different projects, but decided to get into the studio for fun with a new approach in mind, making music with no rules or boundaries. “Zero F**ks Given” is what they called their first day in the studio, which led to their band name ZFG. After writing and recording together on day one, the chemistry was undeniable, so the decision was made to forge their individual projects into one. By melding anthemic, hook-filled melodies within funk rock guitar riffs and groove rock beats, the band shows their ability to compact a vast array of influence and experience into a signature sound with substance, style, and soul.

“Having released two songs already, "Holehearted" and "Special" it is now apparent just how good that chemistry is. Funk rock grooves and infectious backing vocals are just the first things to jump out at you. These guys can play. Of course when you carry the last name of rock royalty (Lukather and Porcaro) or come from a massive band like One Direction (Devine), people expect good things. These guys deliver that in spades.”

As serendipitous as the making of the band may have been, ZFG runs with a different mindset when approaching the music they write by not restricting themselves to purely rock-style songs. ZFG's music is infused in alternative, pop, R&B and a hybrid of other styles.

ZFG's radio campaign recently launched for their single “Special” and was officially released on April 26th on Spotify and all platforms via Cleopatra Records. “Special” landed #2 Most Added spot on the Billboard (BDS) Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart and grabbed the coveted #1 Most Added spot on the Foundations (SMR) Chart. “Special” lands among the Top 10 Greatest Gainers on both the Billboard Indicator & Foundations Chart.

The band is currently on their first tour with Adelitas Way and The Winery Dogs. Fans can get a taste of their upcoming EP with the release of a lyric video for their single, “Special”.

ZFG tour dates are listed below.

June

25 - Opera Lesna - Sopot, Poland (with Toto)

27 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary (with Toto)

29 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands (Headline)

30 - Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands (Headline)

July

2 - Tollwood Festival - Munich, Germany (with Toto)

3 - Piazza Degli Scacchi - Marostica, Italy (with Toto)

4 - Auditorium Cavea - Rome, Italy (with Toto)

5 - Piazza Napoleone - Lucca, Italy (with Toto)

6 - Baladin Open Garden - Piozzo, Italy

10 - Mtc - Koln, Germany (Headline)

11 - Nochtwache - Hamburg, Germany (Headline)

12 - Musik And Frieden - Berlin, Germany (Headline)

13 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, Germany (Headline)

14 - Gelsenkirchen Amphiteater - Gelsenkirchen, Germany (with Toto)

16 - Z7 Summer Nights Open Air - Pratteln, Switzerland (with Toto)

17 - Barockgardent - Fussen, Germany (with Toto)

18 - Schloss Open Air - Salem, Germany (with Toto)

(Photo - Ross Halfin)