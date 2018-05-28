ZIMMERS HOLE - Bound By Fire Vancouver Pre-Release Event Detailed

Lorde Heathen (front-devil) from Zimmers Hole will be co-hosting hard rock / heavy metal radio show The Butcher Shop live in Vancouver, BC on June 7th from 6pm - 8pm PDT.

Not only will the Heathen be playing a variety of Hole and related tunes, he (and possibly additional members of ZH) will be on hand signing autographs of the newly reissued debut Zimmers Hole album Bound By Fire on Scrape Records, technically being released a day later on June 8th.

Bound By Fire will be available in limited edition, hand-numbered formats:

Special Edition CD - 500 copies

180 Gram Black Vinyl - 200 copies

180 Gram Red Vinyl - 200 copies

180 Gram “Murky Hole” Vinyl - 100 copies

Not available in stores, all editions can be pre-ordered now at ZimmersHoleOfficial.com and ScrapeRecords.com. The Bound By Fire PledgeMusic Campaign is live now through June 8th, featuring loads of Zimmers Hole and various Strapping Young Lad related items.