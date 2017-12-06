ZOMBIE SAM Releases Cover Of Beetlejuice Theme Music; Available For Free Download

Italian musician/composer Zombie Sam has released a cover of the main title theme for the movieBeetlejuice, available for free download. Check it out below, download for free at ZombieSam.com.

Zombie Sam has also issued the following update:

"I'm officially slowing down my solo project Zombie Sam in order to work on Season Of Ghosts new album. Very excited to be in the studio as we speak recording this new album."