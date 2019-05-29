ZONDER / WEHRKAMP - MARK ZONDER's First Segment Of 5-Part Video Released

Zonder/Wehrkamp, the band featuring drummer Mark Zonder and guitarist/keyboardist Gary Wehrkamp, recently released their debut album, If It’s Real. Today, the band has unleashed Mark Zonder's first segment of a 5-part video, watch below.

Says Mark: "As promised here is the first segment of the 5-part video I did explaining how I approached the debut album - both from a mental point of view as well as from the physical. In future segments I get into the gear and how I incorporate the electronics with the acoustic. I also get into some semi-deep philososphies on dynamics. Even though this is drum based, I think it can work for any musician."

The new album is available on all digital download and streaming platforms worldwide. For those who want a physical product, CDs are available via CDBaby and at ZWband.com. Fans who purchase from ZWband.com will receive an autographed copy of the album along with a Zonder/Wehrkamp guitar pick and refrigerator magnet.

Mark Zonder comments on new album: "Please listen to the Zonder/Wehrkamp album as new music, a new experience. Yes, it is Gary Wehrkamp and myself doing the entire record ourselves and artists trademark sounds usually come through the music, but this is not a Warlord, Shadow Gallery or Fates record. This is just Gary and I being creative in a dark, moody and atmospheric way. Enjoy the journey."

While Zonder/Wehrkamp takes the two musicians on a different path, their musical pasts are very much influences on their current project. "If It’s Real” resonates with a tenebrous emotional intensity wrapped in a more melodic, ethereal sound and philosophical take on progressive hard rock.

Tracklisting:

"I Can't Believe"

"If It's Real"

"I'd Do Anything"

"Last Place"

"Two Years"

"Where Are The Children Going?"

"Too Late"

"The Next Big Thing"

"It's Not The End"

"Goodnight"

"Do Anything" video:

"If It's Real" video:

"Two Years" visual slideshow:

(Photo - Alex Solca)