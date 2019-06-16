ZZ TOP Release Single CD Version Of Goin' 50 Compilation; 3-CD And 5-LP Sets Due In August 2019

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers, ZZ Top, are celebrating their 50th year with Goin’ 50, which will be available as a 3-CD or 5-LP set due to be released on August 16th. A single CD version of Goin' 50, featuring 18 tracks, as well as digital and streaming versions, was released on June 14th. This is the first time several tracks have been made available on vinyl, including material taken from the ZZ Top's Rhythmeen, XXX and Mescalaro albums.

Tracklist:

Disc One

"La Grange"

"Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"

"Tush"

"Salt Lick"

"Miller's Farm"

"(Somebody Else Been) Shaking Your Tree"

"Francine"

"Heard It On The X"

"It's Only Love"

"Arrested For Driving While Blind"

"Enjoy And Get It On"

"I Thank You"

"Cheap Sunglasses"

"I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

"Leila"

"Tube Snake Boogie"

"Pearl Necklace"

Disc Two

"Gimme All Your Lovin'"

"Got Me Under Pressure"

"Sharp Dressed Man"

"TV Dinners"

"Legs"

"Sleeping Bag"

"Can't Stop Rockin'"

"Stages"

"Rough Boy"

"Delirious"

"Woke Up With Wood"

"Velcro Fly"

"Doubleback"

"Concrete And Steel"

"My Head's In Mississippi"

"Give It Up"

"Decision Or Collision"

Disc Three

"Viva Las Vegas"

"Gun Love"

"Pincushion"

"Breakaway"

"Girl In A T-Shirt"

"Fuzzbox Voodoo"

"She's Just Killing Me"

"What's Up With That"

"Bang Bang"

"Rhythmeen"

"Fearless Boogie"

"36-22-36"

"Piece"

"I Gotsta Get Paid"

"Waitin' For The Bus" (Live)

"Jesus Just Left Chicago" (Live)



ZZ Top will embark on a massive North American tour this summer. Kicking off the 50th Anniversary Tour August 16, the real Tres Hombres will play coast to coast and border to border. Cheap Trick and Southern rock stalwarts Lynyrd Skynyrd will also join the tour as it snakes through the country into late October.

ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard. In 1969, BFG formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, in Texas. 15 studio albums, 30 million record sales and five decades later, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.

Billy Gibbons looked back at the history of the band, while also looking forward to the 50th Anniversary tour dates. “It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, Frank's excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

Tour dates:

August

16 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

17 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino Theater

20 - Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome

21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle*

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre**

24 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion**

25 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

27 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theater

28 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre*

September

1 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

4 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion"

6 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

7 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

8 - Sterling Heights, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill*

10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*

11 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion*

13 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City BikeFest

14 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

19 - Wamtagh. NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

22 - Louisville, KY - Champions Park

October

5 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

9 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Cars Stadium*

11 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee - Event Center*

12 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

13 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*

15 - Augusta, GA - The James Brown Arena*

16 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

18 - Estero FL - Hertz Arena*

19 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

* with Cheap Trick

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd