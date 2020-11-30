ZZ TOP’s BILLY GIBBONS Guests On Upcoming Episode Of DARYL HALL's "Live From Daryl's House"; Sneak Peek Video

AXS TV has released a sneak peek video for the upcoming episode of Live From Daryl's House.

"We don't usually condone picking up hitchhikers, but we'll break the rules for Billy Gibbons! This week on Live From Daryl's House, the ZZ Top frontman is joining Daryl Hall for a jam session featuring a setlist of blues rock classics including 'La Grange' and 'Sharp Dressed Man'. Get a sneak peek of one of their roaring performances below, and check out the full episode Thursday, December 3 on AXS TV at 8/7c!"