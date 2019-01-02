3 HEADED SNAKE - 3 Headed Snake

3 Headed Snake are a new band featuring Sin Quirin (Guitars, Keyboards), Cesar Soto on guitar and Derek S Abrams on drums from Ministry, bassist DV Karloff (Society 1), with Johnny Ray (The Mourning) on vocals. Unfortunately this EP is only three songs, but well worth a purchase and giving attention to.

The band’s bio says they wanted to claim their classic metal roots, and the first single/video “Wisdom Screams” sure does that with hot (evil) girls, pentagrams, fire, long hair headbanging, crushing riffs, leads, a pounding rhythm section, and melodic strong vocals. It’s all here for traditional Sabbath/Candlemass heavy metal in 2018. “Symbolic” is equally heavy and catchy with a sinister melody and a Nevermore-ish driving rhythm. “Money God” slows it down with spooky clean guitar, keys, and softer vocal before it kicks in. Looking forward to a full length, hopefully coming sooner than later in 2019.