36 CRAZYFISTS - Lanterns

Alaska’s most prominent metal band, 36 Crazyfists, comes out fighting on its eighth full-length release Lanterns. Named after the seminal Jackie Chan movie, the band has been playing its unique brand of metal for 20-plus years. Lanterns contains less of the band’s run-of-the-mill metalcore elements it created during its mid-period releases and the subject matter and lyrics are deeply personal, similar to 2014’s Time and Trauma. Opener “Death Eater” kicks things off aggressively with an extreme rhythmic pace in the vein of Lamb of God and DevilDriver. Vocalist Brock Lindow has one of those voices that people will either love or hate, possessing a raspy, higher-pitched range with a unique melodic drawl.

The band incorporates some emotive Alice In Chains-esque vocal harmonies on tracks “Damaged Under The Sun” and album closer “Dark Corners.” The catchy “Sea and Smoke” and the Smashing Pumpkins-ish acoustic opening of “Where Revenge Ends” slows things down a bit and creates a different dynamic, while “Sleepsick” is a full-throttle affair with heavy, sludgy riffs that compliments the heaviness of “Death Eater” and “Below the Grave.” The hooky “Better To Burn” is probably the most accessible track on the album. With Lanterns, 36CF has built upon the successful formula it achieved on its last album.