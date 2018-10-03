A DYING PLANET - Facing The Incurable

Twin brothers Jasun and Troy Tipton are modern-day prog-metal masters, there’s no doubt about that: the two are best known for their work with the excellent Zero Hour, but that might change with this debut from their latest project, A Dying Planet. The California-based band start out of the gates here with the 14:07 (!) “Resist”, which starts off with some Meshuggah-level heaviness but that quickly gives way to… well, a lot, because this is prog metal and this song is almost a quarter of an hour long. Love the soaring vocals and the sense of epic bombast that isn’t overbearing, a fine line that Zero Hour also managed to navigate perfectly. Everyone is playing their hearts out here, but, again, it’s not overwhelming, except when it needs to be (it is prog, after all).

Jasun is all over the guitars and keyboards, the man laying down some serious skills, while Troy does a great job behind the mic; drummer Marco Bica and bassist Brian Hart kill it, too. The 10:23 title track follows up “Resist” and spends much of its runtime on the mellower, dramatic side of things. But even with spoken word and guitar-god melodic solos, the band still manages to create atmosphere, not cheese. Excellently done. “Human Obsolescence” gets even further down into the mellow side of things, but the band deliver with tons of atmosphere and passion; songs like these aren’t necessarily fun to listen to, but they are rich and rewarding. The album’s second half continues along these lines, with A Dying Planet exploring a controlled mid-tempo and gentler elements reminiscent of Queensryche on djent (“Poisoning The Well”), acoustic sounds (“Missing”), and Watchtower-loving prog-metal (the concise, 3:24 instrumental closer “Separation Anxiety”), all with tons of skill. This is a fantastic prog-metal album.