ABHORDIUM - Omega Prayer

Finnish death/black band Abhordium certainly start strong here, “The Chronology Of Decadence” starting off this album—their second—with plenty of death metal heft and black metal atmosphere, the band arriving at a good, Behemothian middle ground between the two sounds. It’s impressive, and when Abhordium lose the death metal and blast pure BM in second cut “Channeled Be My Hate”, it shows that they’re just as strong delivering that sound, which they revisit in the blasting “Obsidian Chamber”.

The band is just as adept at dishing out sludgey death, as on “Perpetual Desertification”, which serves as the album’s epic centrepiece. As Omega Prayer goes on, the black side of the band wins out over the death metal, but they still combine both at points, as on the cool “Dreary Touch Of The Void”, and it’s a winning combination, Abhordium at their strongest when they take a bit of death and a bit of black and throw it together into one huge powerhouse of a sound, as they do on the killer closing title track, which also has an awesome, abrupt, out-of-nowhere ending to die for.