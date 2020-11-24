ADAMANTIS – Far Flung Realm

Talk about a debut! Brighton, Massachusetts brigade Adamantis swoops in on their battle horse with Far Flung Realm and should immediately be stamped on the radar of power metal fans. Some might rope them in to a more epic style of traditional metal and while parts of that are true, this is a German-style power metal album in its truest from. Filled with speed, melodic grace, and superb vocals, Far Flung Realm is top shelf power metal.

Singer Jeff Stark has a commanding presence and has an outstanding mix of Messiah Marcolin and former Twilight Force/Northtale singer Christian Eriksson. The production is top notch, with the guitars crystal clear and flying radiantly in while the drums provide a steady backbone and the bass a robust thumping. With songs tackling the mythical, fantastical, and battles, it is done with conviction and not in a cheesy manner. “Puppeteer’s Bane” comes in with a Running Wild type rumble before speeding off in a Helloween Walls Of Jericho manner. This one track is a mere example of their on-point songwriting. “Second Sight” takes a folksy approach with a great melody to drag the listener in, while “The Siege Of Arkona” is an epic, fist-pumper that Manowar wishes they could still write. “Fire And Brimstone” is a speedster that roars in with exceptional soloing and memorable chorus and it’s great to hear former Dark Moor singer Elisa C. Martín add in her talents on the energetic, Gamma Ray/Primal Fear-like “The Oracle’s Prophecy”. “Journey’s End” is also another example of extraordinary riffing with an uplifting glow that could fit on an early Blind Guardian record. The sky is the limit for Adamantis; seek it out immediately!