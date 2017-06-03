ADRENALINE MOB – We The People

We The People is the third full-length album from Adrenaline Mob. While vocalist Russell Allen (Symphony X, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and guitarist Mike Orlando have been mainstays since the band formed in 2011, this recording marks the debut of new drummer Jordan Caanata, and new bassist David Zablidowsky (Trans-Siberian Orchestra). Much like the Angel and Devil pictured on the inviting cover art, We The People has both good and bad elements.



Opening number “King Of The Ring” is a great musical kick-off, but lyrically comes across as a contrived attempt to lure a boxer, wrestler, or MMA fighter into using it as their entrance theme. The title track centers on the 2016 US Presidential Election, which of course Donald Trump won. Again, exciting music, damn near perfect production, yet the political motif runs the risk of quickly growing tired. “Bleeding Hands” offers a pleasant respite from the high energy, hard-hitting rock that came before it. “What You’re Made Of” erupts out of the gate with the very real potential to be one of Adrenaline Mob’s best songs ever; that is until the pre-chorus when the signature lick from “Killing In The Name Of” by Rage Against The Machine is “borrowed.” If only a variation of the splendid bass solo that follows had been utilized instead... Then there’s “Raise ‘Em Up” with the unbelievably lame chorus of “Everybody raise your hands in the air, raise ‘em up like you just don’t care.” A real pity more thought wasn’t put into the lyrics, cause the guitar riff is great!



Thankfully redemption is earned on “Ignorance & Greed”; a speedy basher reassuring listeners that Ad Mob still have heavy metal in their bones. “Blind Leading The Blind” exudes power with only minimal flexing. Conversely, the overly dramatic “Lords Of Thunder” sounds like an epic movie soundtrack, before giving way to an enjoyable roaring-retreating sonic cycle. In closing, the cover of Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” marks the last ever recording of former drummer A.J. Pero (Twisted Sister), who passed away in 2015 on the band’s tour bus - at age 55 - from a heart attack. R.I.P.