AIR RAID - Across The Line

Third platter (second for High Roller) from Gothenburg based traditional metal/hard rockers, who are breaking in a new vocalist and second guitarist. Talk about old school reference, when hard charging opener “Hold The Flame” kicks off, the husky voice reminded me of Nicky Moore, Bruce Dickinson's replacement in Samson.

“Aiming For The Sky” is another lively choice. Ditto “Raid Or Die” (complete with aircraft effect). Neo-classical flourishes accent “Entering The Zone Zero” instrumental as well as “Northern Light” and “Black Dawn” finale, which contains a hint of ‘80s commercialism. Enjoyable.