ANCIENT EMPIRE - Other World

Despite the sci-fi cover art and moniker, this heretofore unknown American act introduce themselves with infectious sing-along “Fight Another Day”, kinfolk to Judas Priest and Iced Earth. Not a bad first impression! Actually, this is the sophomore effort from the nondescript San Fran trio. There's tasty guitar interplay on “Dark Before The Dawn”, which fades out to prominent (Iron Maiden inspired) bass, also heard early in the galloping “Embrace The Horror”.

Apart from a mid-tempo “The Forsaken”, it's upbeat and aggressive throughout the eight tracks (averaging five to seven minutes, each). The start-stop riffing of “Resistance” would make Jon Schaffer proud, while the title track cuts the ballast and just goes for broke. More of the same on the “Empire Of Man” closer, which finishes with the sound of waves lapping the shore. Little label, easily overlooked, but don't make that mistake!