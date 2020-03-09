ANGEL GRINDER - Confessions Of The Damned

Boston’s Angel Grinder are dropping their debut, Confessions Of The Damned, and it’s not a bad way to get things going. The band teases with an intro and production sound that makes you think this is going to be cavern-dwelling Immolation worship, but instead they pick up the pace to a more brisk, thrashing death; cuts like the great “Spine By Spine” are pure old-school Floridian death stomp, and the band delivers it with authority.

“Cryostasis” has groove for miles, but in a good way; “Axe To Grind” is catchy DM, again, in the best of ways: that chorus vocal line is an instant classic. Even as the album goes on, while there’s a sense of fatigue that indeed knocks on the listener’s door, it doesn’t really fully come in and make itself comfortable, the band just doing everything right here, laying down tunes like the great, grinding, thrashing, and quite mature “731” with so much conviction it’s just undeniably fun to listen to this album start to finish. I mean, put it on in a year and don’t tell me who it is and I’d probably never guess, but I’m still gonna think it’s pretty damn good.