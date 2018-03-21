APOSTLE OF SOLITUDE - From Gold To Ash

Full-length number four for Indiana's Apostle Of Solitude here, and the doom crew start out mightily, “Overlord” being a fantastic opening instrumental, every second of its 3:42 engaging, heavy, and stately. It takes another 1:07 of next cut “Ruination Be They Name” before vocals even come in; the song is a classic Sabbatherian doom trudge, and guitarist/vocalist Chuck Brown (who once played drums for similar-in-spirit crew The Gates Of Slumber) shows he's really come into his own as a vocalist over time, the confidence that he now has behind the mic matching the other band members' behind their instruments as they go from slow and heavy to slow and quiet, guided all the way by Brown's pipes.

“Keeping The Lighthouse” is basically the best doom song title ever, and the song rules, too, the band going even slower, but even when the tempos are sludge, the riffs uplift and the vocals just soar, Apostle Of Solitude really making this particular strain of doom their own here. Ten-minute album centrepiece “My Heart Is Leaving Here” continues with the huge riffs, the crushing atmosphere, and, paradoxically, the life-affirming feeling of optimism these guys give when they are crushing you. On it goes, through the 7:39 “Monochrome (Discontent)” and the 7:44 “Grey Farewell”, the band just killing it until the end here, both songs showcasing killer riffs (with some good soloing to boot) and pure doom atmosphere.