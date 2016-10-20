ARMORY - World Peace...Cosmic War

Not to be confused with traditionally minded Armour, from Finland, these guys are Swedish and while similarly intellectually stuck in the 80s, play speed metal. Like the latest by countrymen Nightwish, the album begins with scientific spoken word lecture (“World Peace”), then kicks into high spirited guitar driven “Cosmic War”. Elsewhere, the speed quotient verges on punk (“High Speed Death”), but the fleet fingered guitarwork keeps it firmly in the metallic camp. After a subtle intro, “Hell's Fast Blades” features some high pitched, off kilter wailing (yodel?) reminiscent of old school (John Cyriis era) Agent Steel. Wild constructs, almost as if everyone in the mosh pit was assigned a note and then somehow recorded it! Insanely fast twin leads on “Phantom Warrior”. The race to the end that is “Final Breath” begins with a quick drum roll, while “Space Marauders” is a genre busting finale, perhaps the definitive (if there can be such a thing) Armory track. Musically, had a similar feeling, first time listening to Vektor.

