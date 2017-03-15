ASSIMILATION - The Laws Of Power

Debut full-length from Vancouver’s Assimilation here, who lay down no-frills old-school death metal with pleasure, this 10-song/41-minute album nothing if not knowledgeable about the essentials of the genre. This band’s power is in their riffs, as songs like the cool “Karmic Future” prove, the band nailing all kinds of heavy, killer riffs during this track, and, really, all others here.

I dig the thrash/death vibe of tunes like the cool “Apotheosis”, which brings to mind how Sadus would hop between the two genres until they found a sweet spot in between them; Assimilation aren’t up to Sadus levels of musicianship but they’re still a lot of fun to listen to. “Remotion Of The Succubus” (how's that?) adds in some good grind flourishes, and the addition of last year’s Apotheosis EP shows how the band has improved since then, crafting songs with a higher energy all around (the addition of the EP also makes this release drag for a few songs too long). The production on the full-length has an independent quality to it, and while not too distracting, it’s easy to see how Assimilation will benefit from a beefier, more solid sound.