ATOMIS - Dissector

Vancouver prog-metallers Atomis have dropped this quick and smooth two-song EP in anticipation of their upcoming full-length, out later in May. And prog-heads will certainly want to dive into this: first cut “Deflector” is an excellent instrumental that sets the mood at a brief and concise 3:28, the band keeping it subdued but tricky, slick but modest, the vibe somewhere between the best parts of Dream Theater and Meshuggah, the rhythm section in particular showing incredible skill and power through restraint. What a great way to start a release.

Second tune “Reflector” takes things in a different direction entirely, the band starting off mellow and building up an atmosphere, going into a quick and ill-advised spoken-word-with-effects bit (never works), laying down some soaring guitar solos (risky, but totally works), building up tension, going back to the spoken part (stop that), and just keeping the mood slowly building, adding in unusual sounds and never leading to an obvious climax, instead taking a page from post-metal’s rulebook and going long and low and slow. Man, through a very short runtime here Atomis manage to create something very interesting and unique, and very moving. Well worth checking into, as I’m sure the full-length will be, too.