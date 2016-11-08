AXXION - Back In Time

Sophomore full-length from Toronto traditional metallers (pronounced “action”), now with Cauldron bassist Jason Decay in the fold. The vocals are shrill, stratospheric (is it a man or is it a woman?) The opening 1:55 “Attakr” is a Maiden inspired all-instrumental intro, but then the title track turns around and has an intro all its own. High energy rocker “Lost In Flames” opts for a normal male register (until the end, when the scales are climbed, as things fade out), as does easy sing-along “Highway Kings”.

“Headbangers” takes a noticeable change of pace, increasing intensity, as well as the vocal highs (as the song progresses). Speed metal sensibilities invade the seemingly helium induced, piercing voiced “Ride Through Hell”. Could do without the goofy throwaway “All Bark No Bite” (hot rocking every night), but “Criminal” restrains the high notes and has an early ‘80s Americanized metal feel (in a faceless Metal Massacre contribution way). An all guns blazing “Sinner” (at 5:03, the longest cut and one of only three that eclipse four minutes!) closes the short disc with a bit of guitar extrapolation. Now if they can just do something about that voice!