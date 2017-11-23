AYAT - Carry On, Carrion

Confrontation. That seems to be the calling card for Lebanese extremists Ayat. Inserting movie sound bites and news clips within the ten tracks, the band are lyrically confrontational through its atheistic, blatantly anti-Islam/religion message. Hey, there's an endless number of bands spouting off about Christianity, so why not 'give some love' to the other religions too (including Islam)?

Also confrontational musically, Ayat play what they call "bulldozer heavy metal" ... a very appropriate moniker considering the in-your-face pummelling they deliver on this their third full length release. Most of the tracks are blast-beated and furious, with wall-of-sound intensity ... including the odd Middle Eastern rhythm thrown in to keep you off balance. Add in the demented, throat eviscerating bellow/screeches that count as vocals and there you have one of the more extreme releases of the year. Fans of Impaled Nazarene are encouraged to check this out.