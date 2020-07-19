BAD TOUCH - Kiss The Sky

Leading the New Wave of Classic Rock is a five-piece band from Norfolk, UK called Bad Touch. Sounding like an amalgamation of The Black Crowes, Dirty Honey, and The Dead Daisies, this 13-song album is the fourth in the band’s repertoire, and a damn near perfect example of catchy, feel good rock music. Album opener “Come A Little Closer” is energetic blues from the get-go, and just like that, you’re hooked! “I Get High” is instantly memorable with its sing-along chorus. “Let Go” smoothly incorporates piano into the mix, whereas “Strut” will have you doing precisely what the title implies with its tip of the hat to Southern gospel. Then there’s the amped-up cover of Kiki Dee’s 1974 hit “I’ve Got The Music In Me”, during which vocalist Stevie Westwood shows off his incredible range. “Can You Save Me” dials it back a touch with introspective harmony, conversely title track “Kiss The Sky” is grade A groove.

Halfway through and you’re ready to join the fan club, buy the t-shirt, and figure out when you can see Bad Touch live; yes, they’re that good! Returning to the music, “See You Again” is an acoustic tear-jerker of a ballad about the passing of one’s father. Short but sweet, “Before I Die” unleashes the funk, “Read All About It” has some Rolling Stones in it for sure. “Too Much Of A Good Thing” puts an ear to ear smile across your face, “Sun And The Moon” could easily be mistaken for a gem from the brothers Robinson. Wrapping it all up is “Something About Your Kiss”; admittedly influenced by Bad Company and Fleetwood Mac, it builds to an epic guitar solo! Bad Touch are brilliantly talented, don’t miss out.