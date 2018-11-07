BARON ROJO - 25TH Desafíos

It's getting close to 40 years, for this, the first Spanish language rock/metal band that most Anglo speakers ever recognized (thanks to Kerrang coverage, in the early ‘80s). However, this is not a new disc, but rather a 25th anniversary edition of the Desafios ("Challenges") CD, remastered and re-sequenced, apparently. Still paced by the de Castro brothers, it's high energy, raw guitars and apart from the cover of AC/DC's "Girls Got Rhythm", all sung in their native tongue.

"Rock Stimulacion" is a no holds barred rocker, not too far from the Aussies they cover, during the Bon Scott era: plenty of dirty guitar tones and soloing. "Politico" has that mid-paced stripper stomp, but at 6:12, too long. "El Enemigo a Abatir", another mover, slots nicely alongside the aforementioned. On a completely different tip "Senor Cesor" begins as if an Iron Maiden homage, but quickly shifts to vintage Y&T style. Disc closing "Hijos del Blues (Generacion Perdida)", as the title intimates, opts for a slower, blues-based approach. Won't make anyone forget the initial trio of internationally successful platters, but rare to hear tones like this today. Not for every day, but something different.